Plea For Probe Into Adulterated Tirupati Laddus Mentioned Before CJI Chandrachud

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) A plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged "criminal conspiracy and mismanagement” of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust was mentioned before the Supreme Court on Monday morning.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, apprised CJI DY Chandrachud that similar petitions are listed before a Bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and requested if the petition seeking of a judicial committee under the chairmanship of a former SC judge may be tagged and heard.

The top court is set to hear several petitions on Monday regarding the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

The issue erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat had been used in the laddus distributed as 'prasad' at the Sri Venkateswara Temple during the previous YSR Congress administration, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

One of the pleas filed by advocate Satyam Singh said, "A grave violation of religious customs occurred as investigations revealed disturbing facts that non-vegetarian products, specifically bird meat (kolis), the presence of animal fat, 'lard' (pig fat), fish oil and other impurities were used in the preparation of 'prasadam'."

"This act not only violates the fundamental tenets of Hindu religious customs but also deeply wounds the sentiments of countless devotees who regard the 'prasadam' as a sacred blessing. The gravity of this situation cannot be overlooked, as it strikes at the core of our religious practices and beliefs," it added.

Further, it said that the recent violation at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple represents a grave infringement of Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of religion.

The petition said that the holy Tirumala Tirupati Temple holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus globally and countless devotees visit the sacred site annually to seek blessings and partake in the divine 'prasadam', believed to carry Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

Another plea seeks the appointment of a committee under direct monitoring of the Supreme Court or appointment of a retired SC judge with other experts to conduct an independent enquiry into the allegations of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the ghee in Tirupati Tirumala Temple.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the adulteration of ghee used for making Tirupati laddus.

Earlier, CM Naidu announced a probe by SIT into irregularities at TTD, which manages the affairs of Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

CM Naidu added that after receiving the report, the state government would take action against those involved in using adulterated ghee for 'prasadam'.