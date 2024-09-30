FNG Partners With UNIQLO For An Initiative To Enhance Sustainability In Business Practices

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June 20, - Land NRE Global, (FNG) has announced a strategic partnership with Fast Retailing Philippines to develop a state-of-the-art logistics facility for UNIQLO. This facility, designed with sustainability and human well-being at its core, will help optimize UNIQLO's operations in the Philippines.



Amid ongoing global economic challenges, efficient logistics and chain management have become critical to the retail sector. This collaboration reflects FNG's commitment to creating innovative and sustainable developments that benefit businesses and communities.



FNG and Fast Retailing: A Synergy of Expertise

FNG, a leader in sustainable development in the Philippines, has a long-standing mission to improve urban landscapes and enhance the quality of life through its projects. By focusing on eco-friendly, innovative, and socially responsible initiatives, FNG has set a high standard for real estate development.



Its vision is to lead the industry in building spaces that align with modern needs while considering future generations. FNG partnered with Fast Retailing, UNIQLO's parent company for this initiative.



Fast Retailing is a globally recognized retail powerhouse. Known for its minimalist and functional approach to fashion, UNIQLO has earned a loyal customer base in the Philippines and around the world.



By joining forces with FNG, Fast Retailing aims to enhance its logistics operations, ensuring that UNIQLO products reach customers more efficiently, thus meeting the growing demand for fast, reliable service.



Project Scope: A Human-Centric and Technologically Advanced Facility

The logistics facility will be designed to prioritize both operational efficiency and employee well-being. In line with FNG's values, the facility will feature modern technology that streamlines inventory management, order processing, and distribution to UNIQLO retail outlets across the Philippines. These advancements will improve delivery times and overall customer satisfaction.



Key events in this collaboration include selecting a strategic location for the facility, collaborating with local government units, and conducting stakeholder consultations to ensure the project adheres to global environmental standards.



The warehouse is also the first step in a long-term partnership between the two corporations. Both groups have expressed interest in further projects that will create meaningful developments for their communities.



----

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. is a global retail giant and the parent company of UNIQLO, known for its affordable, high-quality, and minimalist clothing. With a mission to change how clothes are made and consumed, Fast Retailing is committed to sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility.



UNIQLO, its flagship brand, has become a household name worldwide, with a reputation for functional and timeless fashion that meets the needs of modern consumers. Fast Retailing operates in over 25 countries, continuously expanding its global presence.



About FNG

Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) is a premier real estate developer in the Philippines, known for its commitment to creating sustainable, innovative, and community-focused developments. With a mission to enhance urban living and build eco-friendly environments, FNG aims to transform the landscape of the Philippines through responsible development.

It is also a joint venture between two powerhouses in the real estate industry: Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd, a corporation in Japan.



