British Delegation From UK Hindi Samiti Visits Marwah Studios To Celebrate Hindi Language And Culture

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant gesture towards strengthening cultural ties and promoting linguistic exchange, a delegation of Hindi-learning Britishers and members of the UK Hindi Samiti visited Marwah Studios at Noida City. The visit, led by Surekha Chophla and under the patronage of Padmesh Gupta, marked an important occasion in the ongoing efforts to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Hindi language and culture across the globe.



The UK Hindi Samiti, founded in 1990 by Dr. Padmesh Gupta, has been at the forefront of promoting Hindi language and literature in the United Kingdom. Through various initiatives, the Samiti has played a crucial role in keeping the rich heritage of Hindi alive and thriving among the Indian diaspora and interested learners in the UK.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, warmly welcomed the delegation and delivered a compelling speech in Hindi. He shared insights into the establishment of the media and entertainment business in Noida and provided an overview of the Indian media and entertainment industry. Dr. Marwah emphasized the global significance of the Hindi language, noting,“Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Chinese, and Spanish. We all should be proud of our language, as it forms the foundation of our culture and history.”



The delegation was given an extensive tour of Marwah Studios, including visits to MSTV, the television station, and Radio Noida. Both mediums actively covered the delegation's visit and conducted interviews with the members in Hindi, further showcasing the studio's commitment to promoting the language.



During the visit, Dr. Marwah also engaged in an interactive session, addressing numerous questions posed by the delegation members. The visit not only highlighted the shared love for Hindi but also underscored the importance of cultural exchanges in bringing people together. The event was supported by Indo UK Film and Cultural Forum.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143