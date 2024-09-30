Bry-Air Launches Eco Restoration Project To Enrich The Biodiversity Of Aravalli Nagar Van

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bry-Air, a flagship company under the Pahwa Group, showing its commitment to CSR activity, has launched an Eco restoration project in collaboration with the I Am Gurgaon NGO. The CSR initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation in Aravalli Nagar Van by restoring and enhancing the local ecosystem of the forest. The project is part of Bry-Air's 60 years anniversary celebration and the inauguration took place on 25th of September, 2024.



The initiative will focus on the rehabilitation of the degraded land and boost the biodiversity of the region by reintroducing native aravllli species to the habitat of Aravalli Nagar Van. The eco-restoration project will take a comprehensive approach to promote sustainable practices in the region where it will work towards recharging groundwater. For improving the groundwater recharge capacity of the area, there are plans to create wetlands for enhancing the capture of rainwater and promoting water management at the same time.



The project will also address the issue of urban flooding, where it will channel all the storm water manin the areas stretching from MG road to Sunset Boulevard within the site. It will channelize the storm water to the forest with the purpose of preventing erosion, flooding, and raising the groundwater level within forest and its surroundings.



Going further, the organization also has extensive plans to revive water bodies along with restoring seasonal ponds to their natural state. The move will help in supporting the diverse plant and animal species residing in the forest and create habitat for birds, butterflies, insects, amphibians etc., fostering a cohesive ecosystem for them. The entire initiative seeks to improve air quality by increasing green cover, which in turn will function as an air pollution sink.



For driving significant success, I Am Gurgaon initiated the project in collaboration with government agencies; Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). At the same time, the organization also partnered with The Rewilders and Rootscapes to create sustainable and functional landscapes across the forest. Rootscapes specializes in master planning plays an integral part in blending with the natural environment of the Nagar Van through minimal intervention. The Rewilders is a dedicated team focused on restoring degraded landscapes.



Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Pahwa - Chairman, Pahwa Group & Managing Director, Bry-Air said,“The Eco restoration project is an important initiative on the part of Bry-Air as it resonates with our broader sustainability goals promoting decarbonizing efforts. Aiming at mitigating the pressing issue of climate change, the project has been devised strategically to nurture the environment and drive long-term results by restoring the once proliferating Aravalli Nagar Van with overflowing water bodies and rich biodiversity back to its original state.”



Elaborating on the same, Priti Sanwalka, Team Member, I am Gurgaon said,“The collaboration with Bry-Air is a significant step towards improving the biodiversity of the Aravalli Nagar Van. Working towards the unified goal of protecting the earth, the partnership will amplify our efforts for creating a sustainable future for the generations to come.”



For maximum output, Bry-Air will support the entire project by creating community spaces for facilitating recreation and education for locals. This will serve the purpose of sensitizing and driving awareness around the issue of the deteriorating state of the environment. As part of the plan, both organizations together will make forest trails and community gathering spaces to enable activities such as walking, jogging, bird watching, and nature exploration.



Taking the initiative further, Bry-Air also organised a nature walk for the students of Bry-Air & DRI Pathshalas to sensitise them towards the growing environmental crisis. The walk was facilitated by an eminent ecologist with the aim to create environmental awareness among children through an experiential learning and value enhancing process.

