Warm Farewell To DGP J & K Police & Chairperson PWWA By Police Public School

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a momentous event the J&K Public School, Bemina bid adieu to Worthy Director General of Police (DGP), R along with the esteemed Chairperson of the Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), J&K, Prof Das Swain.

During the event, the dignitaries shared their invaluable experiences, enlightening the students and faculty with profound insights about their roles and responsibilities towards society and the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The occasion was further graced by the presence of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS , IGP Security, Sujit Kumar and DIG, Om Prakash Pandey, adding to the prestige of the event. The Principal, Ms. Snigdha Singh Chauhan, Vice Principal, Ms. Pragati Pandey, and Headmistress, Ms. Shabeera Shabnam extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries by presenting them with traditional Kashmiri shawls as tokens of love and respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elevating the significance of the event the dignitaries had the honor of inaugurating the newly renovated state-of-the-art conference hall. This updated facility is set to become a hub of intellectual exchange, providing an inspiring environment for school meetings, educational seminars and a range of dynamic academic activities. Designed to foster collaboration and innovation, the conference hall symbolizes the school's commitment to excellence and growth, offering both students and faculty a modern space to share ideas and shape the future.*

Students from different classes had an engaging interaction with the guests, exchanging thoughts and ideas that reflected the bright future ahead of them. The dignitaries praised the students for their curiosity and enthusiasm, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping responsible citizens.

Read Also 307 Criminal Cases Registered In 2024 In J&K: DGP BSF Troopers Accident: Rescue Effort By Locals In Budgam Commendable, Says J&K DGP