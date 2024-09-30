Attack On Kyiv Lasted Over Five Hours, No Damage Or Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Shahed drone attack on the capital lasted over five hours, and preliminarily, there is no reported damage or casualties in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a post by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) on Telegram .

"The fourth air attack on Kyiv! As with the previous attacks, the enemy once again used strike UAVs, likely Shahed drones. The loitering munitions approached Kyiv at night, in waves, and from different directions. The air raid alert in the capital lasted more than five hours," wrote Serhii Popko, Chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA).

Thanks to the efforts of the air defense systems, all Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralized (data about the exact number and type of drones will be released by the Air Force), he added.

15of 22“” at

Preliminarily, there is no damage or casualties in the city.

As Ukrinform reported, Kyiv was under a massive drone attack overnight.