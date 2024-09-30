Enemy Strikes Zaporizhzhia Region Over 390 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy launched 393 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the invaders launched 393 strikes on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian forces carried out 26 on Zaporizhzhia, Hasanyvka, Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Rivnopillia, Mala Tokmachka, and Malynivka," he wrote.

Additionally, 170 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

Eighteen strikes from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hit Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Malynivka.

A total of 179 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Richne, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

There were 163 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

As Ukrinform reported, in the early morning of September 29, Russian forces dropped 13 guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia, hitting residential areas. There was information about 14 casualties.