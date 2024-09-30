(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf

SIGA Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ: SIGA ) ("SIGA" or the "Company")

SIGA Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage company. The Company offers oral formulation of an antiviral drug for the of human smallpox caused by variola virus. The Company had been conducting a clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TPOXX (aka tecovirimat) in the treatment of mpox in combination with standard of care. On August 15, 2024, the preliminary analysis of the PALM 007 clinical trial revealed that

TPOXX had failed to achieve its primary endpoint.

Dr. Jay Varma, SIGA's Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, was fired from his position following an investigative report that uncovered him on video publicly

bragging about hosting sex parties

while serving as a

senior health adviser to former Mayor Bill de Blasio

and attending an underground rave party in New York at the height of the COVID pandemic.

After the close of trading on September 23, 2024, the Company filed a form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating:

"Pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement, Dr. Varma's service on the Company's Board of Directors also automatically ended effective immediately, which is required when an event occurs that is deemed to affect public-company shareholders."



On September 25, 2024, video was released of Dr. Varma detailing how he and SIGA were engaged in a media "spin" campaign to salvage TPOXX as a mpox treatment and preserve the Company's stock price despite disappointing top line results in the PALM 007 clinical trial. According to Dr.

Varma, the media "spin" campaign was designed to convince investors "not to dump the stock, thinking that the Company was worthless" while conceding that pursuit of TPOXX as a treatment for mpox might not even be worth it because "there's only a few thousand cases in the United States."

The stock declined 15.73% on September 25th, closing at $6.75, down $1.26 per share.

