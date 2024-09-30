How To Regulate Cannabis In Britain. A Detailed Plan Based On The Largest, Most Comprehensive Study Ever Undertaken On The Subject.

(MENAFN- Pressat) How to Regulate Cannabis in Britain .

CLEAR, the longest-established cannabis reform group in the UK, has published the third edition of its plan for regulating cannabis. This has been updated and revised to incorporate 'Taxing the UK Cannabis Market', the largest, most comprehensive study ever undertaken on the subject.

Download here:



Key Points

Between 1.5 million and 2.7 million people consume cannabis at least once per month. 10 million people have consumed cannabis within the past year.

The illicit market is worth between £2.9 billion pa and £8.8 billion pa.

About 50,000 people consume legally prescribed cannabis on a daily basis.

The legally-prescribed market is worth about £250 million pa.

About 1.8 million people use illicit cannabis for medical purposes.

Cannabis is the single biggest source of daily cashflow for organised crime.

Legalising and regulating cannabis with a £1 per gram tax would deliver a net gain to the Treasury of between £3.3 billion pa and £9.5 billion pa.

Experience of legalising and regulating cannabis in other jurisdictions shows a substantial reduction in underage use.

For further information please contact:

Peter Reynolds



Tel: +44(0)7880 872022

