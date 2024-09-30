West And Central African Countries Advance Human Mobility And Climate Change In National Plans

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland, (IOM) – Countries across West and Central Africa are taking decisive steps towards address the growing challenges of human mobility and climate change through efforts to integrating these into their national policies. This initiative marks an important milestone for the region as it moves toward more holistic, and policy-driven climate action.

As the region grapples with rising climate-related displacement, with over 1.2 million people displaced by the recent flooding alone in 2024 compared to 624,700 people internally displaced the previous year. With the World Bank projection of up to 32 million climate migrants by 2050, governments are increasingly recognizing the need for comprehensive, forward-looking climate strategies. By prioritizing human mobility in national plans, countries are better positioned to address the dual challenges of climate change and displacement, ensuring that policies not only mitigate climate impacts but also support communities on the move.

At a recent gathering, climate negotiators from West and Central African nations came together to discuss the critical link between climate change and human mobility. The event, co-hosted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) alongside several United Nations agencies and environmental organizations, focused on equipping participants with the tools to integrate mobility concerns into their national adaptation plans (NAPs) and climate commitments (NDCs). This comes even as the United Nations Antonio Guterres called on all countries during the ongoing 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to produce national climate action plans by 2025 to address global climate change.

“The reality we face today is stark, climate change is not a distant threat but a growing challenge that intensifies existing vulnerabilities and creates new ones,” said Leonardo Santos Simão, special representative for the United Nations secretary-general and head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel.“In West and Central Africa, extreme weather events, prolonged droughts, and rising sea levels are displacing entire communities and exacerbating competition for scarce resources.”

The three-day event saw participants identify key opportunities to integrate human mobility considerations in climate negotiations, both at national and international levels, particularly in the lead-up to COP29 in November. These discussions were crucial, as nations in the region seek to integrate climate-related migration and displacement into their broader climate resilience strategies.

The event significantly featured active participation of young climate leaders and migrants from the region. They shared firsthand insights into the impact climate change is having in their communities, highlighting challenges such as increased flooding, shrinking arable land, and disrupted transhumance routes. Their innovative perspectives on integrating human mobility into national policies emphasize the need for inclusive, youth-driven solutions in regional climate strategies. These insights underscored the urgent need for national policies that not only address climate change but also protect vulnerable populations forced to move by its impacts.

“This training was an incredible chance for young advocates like myself to connect with experts and share ideas on the challenges we face. Integrating climate-related human mobility into our national policies is a big step forward,” said Mariam Hamzat, a climate and sustainability advocate from Nigeria.“It's up to us to keep pushing for these changes in West and Central Africa.”

The event fostered collaboration among the nations, strengthening regional approaches to human mobility and climate change. By training negotiators to advocate for these issues at national levels and international platforms like COP 29 and amplifying the voices of young leaders, West and Central African countries are laying the groundwork for more inclusive, resilient climate policies that account for the growing realities of displacement in the region.

“I have been impressed by the level of engagement of participants throughout the workshop, as well as with the willingness to keep on learning and understanding what human mobility entails in West and Central Africa”, observed Hind Aïssaoui Bennani, IOM regional specialist on climate mobility.

The event was conducted in partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Regional Coordination Centre for West and Central Africa, the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and in collaboration with NDC Partnership and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The post West and Central African countries advance human mobility and climate change in national plans appeared first on Caribbean News Global .