Mumbai Local Update: Mega Block At Goregaon, Malad Stations Train Services To Be Affected On THESE Dates, At THIS Time

Mumbai local update: Train services will remain affected due to a four-hour block at Goregaon and Malad stations on the intervening nights of 30 September and 1 October, Western Railway said in a press release on Sunday.

The four-hour block will be taken on the up-and-down fast lines at Goregaon and the up-and-down fast and slow lines at Malad to continue constructing the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali Stations.

“To facilitate the construction of the 6th Line between Goregaon and Kandivali Stations, a block of 4 hrs will be taken on the UP & DOWN Fast lines at Goregaon and UP & DOWN Fast & Slow lines at Malad on the intervening night of 30th September/1st October 2024,” said Western Railway in a post on X.

The block period at night is likely to affect suburban train services, leading to a delay of 20-30 minutes. Due to the block, "UP and Down Mail/Express trains will be subject to delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.





Details of the last Mumbai suburban trains on Monday and Tuesday.

Details of the last suburban trains on Monday night are as follows:

-Churchgate: Virar local will depart from Churchgate at 23:27 and will arrive Virar at 1:15.

-Andheri local will depart from Churchgate at 1 am and arrive Andheri at 1:10 am.

-Churchgate local will depart from Virar at 11:30 pm and arrive Churchgate at 1:10 am.

-Churchgate local will depart from Borivali at 12:10 am and arrive Churchgate at 1:15 am.