OKX Lists PENDLE on its Spot market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Sept. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , leading exchange and global Web3 company, has issued updates for September 30, 2024.



OKX Lists PENDLE on its Spot

OKX has announced the listing of PENDLE on its spot market. PENDLE is the native token of Pendle Finance, a DeFi yield trading protocol that allows users to tokenize and trade future yield.

Key details of the new listing:

Deposit opening: PENDLE deposits became available at 3:00 AM UTC on September 27, 2024

Call auction period: A call auction for PENDLE took place from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM UTC on September 27, 2024

Trading commencement: PENDLE/USDT spot trading began at 7:00 am UTC on September 27, 2024

Withdrawals Enabled: PENDLE withdrawals became available from 10:00 am UTC on September 28, 2024

