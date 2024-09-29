Amir Issues Decree Inviting Shura For 4Th Ordinary Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued Sunday Decree No. 71 of 2024, inviting the Shura Council to convene for the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term - corresponding to the 53rd annual session - on Tuesday (Rabi' Al-Ahkar 12, 1446 AH, corresponding to Oct. 15, 2024 AD). The Decree is effective from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

