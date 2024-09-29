Lebanon Death Toll Surges To 61 People After New Israeli Raids

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Lebanese of announced the demise of 61 Lebanese and the injury of dozens due to Israeli over various Lebanese territories on Sunday.

In a statement, Lebanese Emergency health center said that the Israeli raids on the Baalbek-Hermel area led to the killing of 21 people and the wounding of 47 others.

In another statement, the center said the Israeli on the southern town of Ain al-Delb resulted in the killing of 32 people and the wounding of 53 others.

The statement added that four people were killed and four others were wounded in a raid on the town of Anqoun.

The National News Agency (NNA) said that the Israeli occupation warplanes carried out raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut and launched three raids targeting a residential complex in the town of Toul, causing great destruction.

Earlier, at least 17 people were killed in an airstrike carried out by an Israeli occupation army warplane on the town of Zboud in the Beqaa region in eastern Lebanon, said NNA.

Rescue teams are still searching for survivors and bodies under the rubble of the targeted building, the agency added. (Pickup previous)

