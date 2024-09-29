Energy America Unveils High-Quality, Made-In-USA Solar Modules Aligned With Inflation Reduction Act Incentives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- America (EA), a leading U.S.-based solar module manufacturer, proudly announces its cutting-edge, American-made solar modules designed to meet the growing demand for energy in the United States. With a capacity of 13GW annually across its three state-of-the-art facilities in California, North Carolina, and Texas, Energy America's domestically produced modules are engineered to offer unparalleled efficiency and reliability for solar developers and contractors.



As the solar industry continues to experience unprecedented growth, Energy America's compliance with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a game-changer for developers seeking financial incentives while contributing to the nation's clean energy transition. By offering modules with 52% domestic content, EA ensures that its clients can fully capitalize on the generous tax credits and incentives provided under the IRA.



Key Benefits of Energy America's U.S.-Made Solar Modules

1. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Compliance: Energy America's solar modules are manufactured in the U.S. and meet the IRA's 52% domestic content requirement. This makes them eligible for substantial tax benefits, including:



Investment Tax Credit (ITC) of up to 30% of project costs for solar farm installations.

An additional 10% domestic content bonus, further maximizing savings for developers who choose EA's modules.

2. Made-in-USA Advantage: Energy America's modules are produced domestically in high-tech facilities across California, North Carolina, and Texas. This ensures:



Reduced supply chain risks by avoiding international shipping delays and tariffs.

Faster delivery times for project developers, allowing for more efficient project timelines.

Lower transportation costs, increasing overall project cost savings.

3. Tier 1 Raw Material Providers: Energy America uses tier 1 raw materials in the production of its modules, ensuring the highest quality and durability. The use of premium materials guarantees the long-term reliability of the solar modules, making them an ideal choice for developers seeking robust performance in large-scale solar projects.



4. NASA-Backed Technology: EA modules are backed by NASA, meaning they undergo rigorous testing for performance and durability under extreme environmental conditions. This further enhances the trust that developers place in the long-term reliability and efficiency of Energy America's products.



5. Job Creation and Economic Impact: By manufacturing its modules in the U.S., Energy America is contributing to the growth of domestic clean energy jobs and stimulating local economies. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, EA is committed to supporting the U.S. economy while leading the transition to renewable energy.



Energy America: Leading the Clean Energy Revolution

Energy America's high-efficiency solar modules have been designed to meet the most demanding requirements of solar farm developers and contractors. Whether deployed in large-scale solar farms or federal renewable energy projects, EA modules offer the perfect combination of performance, cost savings, and environmental sustainability. Additionally, EA's compliance with IRA incentives makes it the preferred choice for developers seeking to maximize their return on investment while meeting federal clean energy standards.



“At Energy America, we are proud to manufacture solar modules right here in the U.S. that not only help developers take full advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act but also contribute to the growth of America's renewable energy industry,” said Jack Stone, CEO of Energy America.“Our mission is to provide high-quality, reliable solar modules that drive forward the clean energy transition, while delivering real economic and environmental benefits to our clients and the nation.”



About Energy America

Energy America is a leading U.S. solar module manufacturer with facilities in California, North Carolina, and Texas. With an annual production capacity of 13GW, Energy America is committed to providing cutting-edge solar technology to meet the global demand for renewable energy. EA's solar modules are designed with durability, efficiency, and sustainability in mind, backed by NASA technology and premium tier 1 raw materials. As a company dedicated to driving the clean energy transition, Energy America is a key player in the global solar energy market, delivering innovative solutions to power the future.





Jennifer Collins (Corporate Relations)

ENERGY AMERICA LLC

+1 6503328102

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.