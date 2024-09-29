(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising --

Bronstein,

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Medpace Holdings, Inc. ("Medpace" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MEDP ).

Investigation Details

On September 25, 2025, Jefferies downgraded Medpace, citing perceived weaknesses in the Company's business model as a contract research organization amid pressure on biotechnology funding. On this news, Medpace's stock price fell $35.24 per share, or 9.9%, to close at $320.58 per share on September 25, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Medpace securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/MEDP . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .

