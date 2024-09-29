(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Light & Wonder, Inc. ("Light & Wonder" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LNW ). Investors who purchased Light & Wonder securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/LNW .

In February 2024, Aristocrat Technologies ("Aristocrat") sued L&W in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, alleging that L&W's "Dragon Train" series of slot machines bears similarities to Aristocrat's own "Dragon Link" series and questioning the role of two former Aristocrat designers in developing "Dragon Train". On September 23, 2024, the court entered an order enjoining L&W from "any continued or planned sale, leasing, or other commercialization of Dragon Train", finding a high likelihood that Aristocrat would prevail on the merits of its lawsuit. On this news, L&W's stock price fell $21.97 per share, or 19.5%, to close at $90.71 per share on September 24, 2024.

