PM Modi Dials Mallikarjun Kharge After Congress President Falls Ill At J-K Poll Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday to enquire about his health after the opposition leader required medical assistance at a public meeting in Kathua district. The incident occurred during a the J&K Assembly Election campaign event.

Mallikarjun Kharge became unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Congress leaders said Kharge is now stable after a check-up by doctors.

PTI reports citing officials in the know that Prime Minister Modi called up the Congress president and wished him good health.

Kharge on Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Despite his health scare, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted, "The Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir." His dedication to the cause reflects the party's commitment to advocating for the rights and aspirations of the people in the region.

In a bold statement, Mallikarjun Kharge declared, "I will not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power', when his health deteriorated midway during a speech at Jammu and Kashmir poll rally.

Accusing the BJP government of continuing to run Jammu and Kashmir through remote control, Kharge said,“These people never wanted to conduct the elections. They only started preparing for elections after the Supreme Court's intervention.”

"We will fight to restore statehood. We are not going to leave it. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you," Kharge told the rally in the Jasrota belt.

Campaigning concludes for final phase of J&K polls: Stakes high for BJP

The intense campaigning for the third and final phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election concluded on Sunday evening, with major political parties, particularly the BJP, Congress, NC and PDP, engaging in fierce exchanges over critical issues, including Pakistan, Article 370, terrorism and reservation.

Voting for this crucial phase, covering 40 Assembly segments across seven districts -- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir -- is scheduled for October 1.