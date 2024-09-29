Lucknow Police Refuse To Lodge Advocate's Helmet Theft Complaint, Court Steps In

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lucknow police, who initially refused to lodge a complaint of an advocate of his helmet theft, has registered an FIR after a local court ordered the Hazratganj the register the complaint, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

The report said advocate Prem Prakash Pandey's helmet was stolen on August 17 when he went to the General Post Office (GPO) Lucknow to send a notice issued by the honourable court. But the Lucknow police refused to lodge the 33-year-old advocate's complaint.

| UP police officer slaps journalist for asking why no nameplate | Watch

“A case of theft was registered against the unidentified accused at Hazratganj police station on Thursday following a court order”, PTI quoted SHO Vikram Singh as saying.

The case was registered under section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , Singh added.

| Crypto theft! Delhi woman robbed off ₹3 crore in bitcoins. Here's how

Recalling the incident, the advocate said that his blackhelmet was stolen by some unidentified individual(s)on August 17 when he went to the General Post Office (GPO) around 2.24 pm to send a notice issued by the court.

“The helmet was neither bought by me on a special occasion nor was gifted to me by anyone. However, it getting stolen from inside a government (in the state capital) is definitely a serious issue,” PTI quoted advocate Pandey as saying.

Pandey said, he was prompted to move court when the local police initially did not register a case of theft.

"I am annoyed by the system and was forced to move court. I don't mind the theft of the helmet, but the delay on the part of the system is hurtful," he said.

| BJP MLA falls on to railway track while flagging new Vande Bharat train | Watch

Advocate Pandey further said he has started avoiding going to places like the post office as a precautionary step to ensure that his new helmet, that was bought 10-15 days ago, doesn't get stolen.

Meanwhile, Lucknow GPO Chief Postmaster Sushil Tiwari said the post office has already taken precautionary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Tiwari said they have provided CCTV footage of the concern date to Hazratganj police for investigation and surveillance cameras are also being closely monitored.