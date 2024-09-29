Zelensky On U.S. Permission To Strike Deep Into Russia: I Am More Positive Now

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is now more positive about Ukraine obtaining permission from the United States to launch strikes on targets deep inside Russia.

Zelensky said this in an interview with Fox News following a meeting with U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, Ukrinform reports.

"I am more positive [about getting U.S. authorization to launch deep strikes into Russia]," he said.

Zelensky added that work on this issue had begun and that he had shared the details about it with President Joe Biden and presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The Fox News host asked Zelensky to comment on his statement during an interview with The New Yorker that Trump "doesn't really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how." In response, the Ukrainian president clarified that Ukrainians know "much better than anyone, including Donald Trump, what is happening in Ukraine."

"It's difficult to understand," he said, adding that Ukraine had changed a lot during the war, and "without this experience, you can't really understand how to stop Putin."

"Ukraine during the war and Ukraine before the full-scale invasion are two different countries," Zelensky said.

He also responded to Republican criticism of his visit to a munitions plant in Pennsylvania, recalling that he had previously visited a plant in Utah where he met with Republicans.

Photo: President's Office