Kuwaiti Army Chief Stresses Significance Of Preparedness Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Chief-of-Staff, Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzayen stressed on Sunday the importance of taking all necessary measures to enable army units to fully execute their tasks and duties.

He highlighted the need to address and overcome any obstacles that may hinder the implementation of military plans, programs, and strategies, while also focusing on ways to develop them.

According to a General Staff press release, the Kuwaiti top brass aforementioned remarks came after chairing a Defense Council meeting, where he praised the official visit made by First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, to the United Arab Emirates.

The visit was seen as a significant step in strengthening military cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of training, military technology and enhancing the readiness of the armed forces. (end)

