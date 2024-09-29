NECA To Unveil EV Charging Resource Network At NECA 2024 San Diego

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) today announced the unveiling of its EV Charging Resource at NECA 2024 San Diego. Developed in collaboration with Fuser LLC, this aims to empower NECA members to capitalize on the rapidly growing EV charging market.

NECA's new hub will provide charging news, information and networking opportunities.

"We see a critical need to unify the professional community around Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE)," said Marco Giamberardino, NECA's Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs. "As EV adoption accelerates, we have to ensure our infrastructure keeps pace. This Resource Network will play a crucial role in connecting skilled electrical professionals with the growing demands of the industry."

Pete Mastrorocco, NECA's Senior Vice President of Education, Events and Partnerships, expects the Resource Network to represent NECA's ongoing commitment to boosting member engagement in lucrative new markets. "EVSE represents a significant opportunity for our members," said Mastrorocco. "NECA's Resource Network will be an invaluable tool, helping contractors connect with experienced peers, share knowledge and capitalize on the industry's rapid growth."

Key features of NECA's EV Charging Resource Network will include:



Training resources

Comprehensive EVSE news and information

Regular updates on National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) and Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) funding opportunities

Curated links to state and utility grants and rebates Special opportunities for NECA members

The Resource Network also provides access to Fuser, the open marketplace and networking platform devoted to EVSE.

Fuser LLC executive Pat McGinnis has expressed hope to build a stronger, more responsive industry by working with NECA to bring together all EVSE stakeholders. "These initiatives will streamline the service and installation process, create new business opportunities, and support widespread adoption of electric vehicles," commented McGinnis. "Fuser is working with NECA to integrate their platform and is currently offering an exclusive 4-month free trial of their open marketplace to all NECA members."

About NECA

NECA is the voice of the $240 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to for more information.



