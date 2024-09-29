I Am The One Leading Parlacen Says Carlos Outten

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian Deputy to Parlacen Promoted the Inclusion of Russia as an Observer State Which is Being Given a Facelift.





The Central American Parliament (Spanish: Parlamento Centroamericano), also known as PARLACEN, is the institution and parliamentary body of the Central American Integration System (SICA). Its headquarters are in Guatemala City. This problem between Russia and Ukraine has another side to it and has brought about a crisis at a global level. What could have been better than for them to have sat down? There are interests here. They demonize Russia, but doesn't Russia have an embassy everywhere? They eat and hug each other all together at the UN. Panama cannot be involved in this war, but in a peace agreement. And if Russia is in Parlacen there could be peace agreements.