Anti-Corruption Prosecutors Office Processing Multiple Embezzlement And Corruption Cases Of The Previous Cortizo Government In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Between audits and proceedings: the scandals of the Cortizo administration are coming to light. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of the Public maintains multiple investigations into alleged irregularities that occurred during the of former President Laurentino Cortizo (2019-2024), while other institutions of the Executive are also carrying out audits related to alleged anomalies committed during that five-year period. It should be remembered that the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, who in the coming months must appoint a new Attorney General of the Nation to replace Javier Caraballo, said on August 15 that he has instructed ministers and officials to formalize corruption complaints before the Public Ministry, regarding alleged deals, bribes,“bottles” and“cashback” payrolls, which they have found.

