Blacksmiths In Badghis Urge Protection Against Imports

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Blacksmiths in western Badghis said they are concerned about dwindling profit, urging the caretaker to restrict the of similar products in order to safeguard domestic production.

These artisans, who primarily craft iron tools such as axes, sickles, stoves, shovels, and knives, lament that their trade had been once thriving and financially rewarding.

Abdul Qayyum, 60, a blacksmith in Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“I have been associated with blacksmithing for nearly forty years. In the past, we would travel to villages, and our work flourished. Now, however, business has sharply declined, and many shops have closed.”

He expressed deep concern about the continued decline of the industry, attributing it to the influx of imported goods that are displacing locally made products.“We hope the government will encourage the use of our products and take steps to halt the import of items that can be produced domestically,” he stated.

Abdul Ghafar, another blacksmith, echoed these sentiments, noting,“Our sales have plummeted because lower-quality imports flood the market at cheaper prices, leading consumers to choose them over our products. We are capable of making axes, knives, shovels, hammers, and more.”

He lamented he once earned 4,000 to 5,000 afghanis daily, but now struggled to earn even 1,000 afghanis a day, making it challenging to support his family.

He called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to cease the import of competing products manufactured within the country.

In response, Matiullah Muttaqi, the director of information and culture in Badghis, assured Pajhwok that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has issued specific directives to promote domestic products.

“We have fulfilled our responsibilities, and during our visits to local producers, especially in handicrafts, we work diligently to encourage them,” he emphasized, reiterating the caretaker government's commitment to supporting domestic production and taking measures to limit the entry of similar imported products.

