Experts Advocate For Eco-Friendly Practices In Architecture, Construction

A panel discussion, entitled"Beat the Heat without the AC- Traditional Architecture and Sustainable Cooling Techniques for Egypt's Harsh Summer," was launched on the third day of Cityscape Egypt 2024. The session focused on the challenges of climate change and rising temperatures, as Egyptians explore innovative ways to regulate indoor temperatures without depending on conventional air conditioning systems.





The panel, moderated by Shaimaa Al-Aees, a business journalist at Daily News Egypt, brought together a distinguished group of experts in sustainability and architecture.

Al-Aees said that traditional architecture in Egypt has always offered smart and sustainable solutions, and today, these solutions are crucial in light of global trends aimed at environmental conservation.





She added,“Our ancestors relied on simple materials and designs from their surroundings, which helped them cope with harsh weather conditions, such as extreme heat in the summer. Now, with the changes we are experiencing in the climate, these ideas have become an important reference for anyone seeking sustainable solutions that conserve resources and reduce the impacts of climate change.”





Al-Aees noted that environmental sustainability now focuses on using natural techniques like proper ventilation and cooling, as well as designing buildings to take advantage of sunlight at the right times. This reduces our energy consumption and encourages us to rely more on renewable resources.





She further pointed out that climate adaptation teaches us how to construct and design our homes and cities in harmony with changing weather conditions, all while conserving resources and minimizing negative impacts on the environment.

The speakers included Hesham Helal – Founder and CEO – of Criteria Design Group, Omar Elhosseiny Elnady Consultant Environmental Engineer, Ass. Prof. Coventry University and Guest Lecturer at Oslo University, and Heba Elkalyoubi – Founder and Managing Director of Heba Kalyoubi Architecture.





In that regard, Hesham Helal, Founder and CEO of Criteria Design Group, underscored the importance of revisiting the traditional knowledge of Arab architecture, which relied on natural materials such as mud bricks and shading to create comfortable and pleasant environments.





He showcased the latest technologies in thermal insulation and natural ventilation, which can be integrated with traditional architectural designs to maximize efficiency.

He further provided some tips for buyers of residential units to ensure a home that consumes less energy, conserves resources, and minimizes negative environmental impacts. These include using light-coloured paints, choosing units with unobstructed views to reduce the need to close windows constantly, and selecting units surrounded by green spaces.





As for developers, their main concern is often the initial cost, and architects have a role in finding solutions for developers that lower initial expenses by using simpler designs, he concluded.

Additionally, Omar Elnady, Guest Lecturer of Environmental Engineering, at Oslo University, shed light on the latest technologies and materials designed for eco-friendly buildings capable of naturally regulating temperature.

He emphasized the importance of investing in research and development to create diverse solutions that address Egypt's climate challenges, stressing the need to transition towards sustainable buildings that reduce carbon emissions and conserve energy.





He noted:“By reconnecting with our architectural heritage and integrating modern technologies, we can find innovative and sustainable ways to tackle Egypt's intense summer heat.”

Elnady said that the use of green concrete is a concept focused on developing more sustainable and environmentally friendly building materials, which helps achieve the goals of sustainable design, including the creation of comfortable and cooled homes. It helps regulate the temperature inside the houses by absorbing heat during the day and releasing it at night, contributing to the comfort of the residents.





Furthermore, Heba Elkalyoubi, the Founder and Managing Director of Heba Kalyoubi Architecture, shared an insightful overview of the significance of leveraging traditional knowledge in Arab architecture, which focuses on utilizing natural materials and innovative designs to foster comfortable indoor spaces.





El-Kalyoubi disclosed:“To achieve cool and comfortable homes, we must pay attention to several important details from the design stage, such as the building mass, ventilation openings, and the layout of spaces within the house. However, with the readiness of the units and the difficulty of making changes, it's essential to focus on finishes that help insulate against sunlight, as well as choices of flooring, colours, wood, and other materials.”





During the session, the speakers stressed the importance of increasing environmental awareness and the need for innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle Egypt's climate change challenges. They also underscored the critical role of collaboration between experts, engineers, and real estate developers to achieve this goal.

Cityscape Egypt has established itself as one of the largest and most important real estate events in the region. This year's edition is exceptional, spanning over 40,000 square meters in four halls and featuring over 80 real estate developers showcasing the latest projects in commercial and residential real estate.