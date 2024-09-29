Crown Prince Foundation Launches Inaugural Cohort For 42 Amman Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 29 (Petra) -- The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) launched the first cohort of the 42 Amman program, aimed at fostering innovation and equipping Jordanian youth with advanced digital skills.Launched in February 2024 by HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II as part of the CPF's economic participation initiatives, the 42 Amman program offers a unique, tuition-free, peer-to-peer experience in computer science, programming, and coding. This initiative aims to support Jordanian youth in securing promising careers in the tech industry, advancing the nation's standing in the global digital landscape.The event, held at the 42 Amman campus, was attended by French Ambassador Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, CPF CEO Tamam Mango, 42 Amman Board Chairperson Omar Maani, and key representatives from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation (MOPIC), along with strategic partners such as Zain, the College of Advanced Vocational Training (CAVT), and the French NGO Chams.Over 10,000 applicants applied for the 42 Amman program, with 450 participants advancing through three intensive Piscine coding boot camps. Ultimately, 158 students were selected for the inaugural cohort, including a notable 41% female participation rate.Le Cour Grandmaison praised the program's impact, stating that this collaboration between France and Jordan in higher education is one of their most successful partnerships. He said he looks forward to further strengthening cooperation.In a special video message, Sophie Viger, CEO of the 42 Network, acknowledged the achievements of the inaugural cohort and reaffirmed the network's commitment to providing global job opportunities through partnerships with tech companies, including those with French investments in Jordan.Maani, highlighted the program's role in building global connections and fostering collaborations, stating that 42 Amman connects students with international opportunities, enabling them to develop essential technical skills while creating pathways to employment.