Israeli Strike Kills 24 Near Sidon City

9/29/2024 2:06:44 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanon said 24 people had been killed Sunday in an Israeli strike near the main southern city of Sidon, the latest in a week of intensified bombardment.
"The Israeli enemy's attack on Ain al-Delb killed, in a preliminary toll, 24 people and injured 29," the Ministry said in a statement.

