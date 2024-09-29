Israeli Strike Kills 24 Near Sidon City

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lebanon said 24 people had been killed Sunday in an Israeli strike near the main southern city of Sidon, the latest in a week of intensified bombardment. "The Israeli enemy's attack on Ain al-Delb killed, in a preliminary toll, 24 people and 29," the said in a statement.

