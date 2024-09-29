Katara Space Science Program A Treat For Space Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fourth edition of the Katara Space Science Program (KSSP), which kicked off last Tuesday in collaboration with MAPS International, concluded at the Al Thuraya Planetarium in Cultural Village Foundation-Katara, marking a significant gathering of science and space enthusiasts. The program offered a unique opportunity for participants to engage with experts in the field, deepening their understanding of space sciences.

This year's edition has drawn considerable attention, with 551 participants from 84 and 37 nationalities, including a notable representation of over 39 Qatari students.

Complementing the scientific discussions, the KSSP also features the 'Cosmic Canvas - Space Art' exhibition, which runs until October 18th. This exhibition showcases a blend of original printed artworks from NASA, innovative holographic art, and visual art pieces by renowned artists such as Mariam Hashemi Brian. The fusion of art and science in this exhibition highlights the creative ways in which space exploration can inspire and be interpreted through various artistic mediums.

One of the key highlights of the program was a presentation by Dr. Essam Heggy, a prominent space scientist from the University of Southern California and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Dr. Heggy shared insights from his illustrious career, emphasising his significant contributions to space research. Notably, he discussed his involvement in projects focused on Mars, particularly his role in imaging the internal composition of the Martian ice layers, which provided compelling evidence of water on Mars, suggesting similarities with Earths hydrological history.

Dr. Heggy also shed light on his research interests closer to home, particularly in the Gulf region. He spoke about a study conducted in southern Qatar, where scientists have discovered strong evidence of an ancient oasis, dating back over 3,600 years, covering an area of 2 to 3 kilometers. This discovery not only underscores the regions rich environmental history but also its potential relevance to future space research.

Adding to the depth of the program, Lalitha Ramachandran, Former Director and scientist for the Cryogenic Upper Stage Project at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), delivered a historical overview of India's space exploration journey.

Further enriching the event, Dr. K Ramachandran, Former Director and scientist of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle at ISRO, engaged the participants with the lecture on the history of space exploration. He discussed key figures and missions that have shaped the field, including a detailed examination of important space vehicles and telescopes, such as the Hubble and James Webb telescopes.

The fourth edition of the KSSP has not only continued its tradition of excellence but has also seen a significant increase in participation and interest, particularly from Qatari students. This growing enthusiasm among local youth underscores the program's success in nurturing a deep-rooted passion for space sciences, making it a cornerstone event in Qatar's cultural and educational calendar.

