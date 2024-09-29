Nearly Two Million Displaced In Lebanon Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nearly two million Lebanese citizens have been displaced as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon over the past week, which has left hundreds dead and injured, according to a Lebanese official.

Minister of Environment in the caretaker government of Lebanon Nasser Yassin, who is coordinating the current crisis response, said in a press briefing that approximately one million Lebanese have been displaced due to the continued Israeli on Lebanon since Sep. 23, with hundreds of thousands fleeing in just the past two days.

On Saturday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi announced that over 200,000 people have been displaced inside Lebanon.

More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes, Grandi said in a post on X.

Israel conducted heavy air strikes on various governorates and regions in Lebanon, particularly the capital Beirut and villages and towns in the south. These attacks have killed and wounded nearly 3,000 people.

The death toll from yesterday's Israeli attacks alone reached 33 people, with 195 others wounded.

Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Public Health Firas Abiad announced that since the start of the Israeli aggression on Oct. 8, the death toll has risen to 1,640, with 8,408 injured.

MENAFN29092024000067011011ID1108727220