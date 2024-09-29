Qatari Referees To Participate In AFC Champions League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A number of Qatari referees will participate in managing the matches of the second round of the first stage of the AFC Elite, and the AFC Champions League Two, as Referee Assessor Abdulrahman Mohammed Hussein was assigned to assess the referees of the match between FC Pohang Steelers of Korea and Shanghai FC of China in the AFC Champions League Elite for Group One, which will be held on Tuesday in Pohang, Korea.

A Qatari refereeing crew will also manage the match between Japan's Vissel Kobe and China's Shandong Taishan FC on Wednesday in Kobe, Japan in the AFC Champions League Elite. The crew includes the international referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim, along with Taleb Salem Al Marri as first assistant, Saud Al Maqaleh as second assistant, Meshari Al Shammari as fourth referee, and Abdullah Ali Al Marri and Mohammed Ahmed Al Sherif as video referees.

Also on Wednesday, international referee Mohammed Ahmed Al Shammari, along with Juma Al Burshaid and Faisal Eid Al Shammari, will officiate the match between Nam Dinh FC of Vietnam and Bangkok United of Thailand, in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, in the second round of Group G of the AFC Champions League Two.