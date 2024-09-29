Minister Of Labour Meets Ambassador Of Malawi

Doha, Qatar: of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the State of Qatar HE Roy Akajuwe Kachale. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation in the labour sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.