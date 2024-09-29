عربي


Minister Of Labour Meets Ambassador Of Malawi

9/29/2024 2:00:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the State of Qatar HE Roy Akajuwe Kachale.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation in the labour sector.

The Peninsula

