QCB Governor Meets MSCI Chairman

9/29/2024 2:00:17 PM

QNA

Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) Governor HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met Sunday with Chairman and CEO of MSCI, Henry Fernandez.
The meeting discussed the most important global financial and banking developments.

