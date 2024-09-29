Security Situation Reviewed In J&K’S Bandipora Ahead Of Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 29 (IANS) Senior Superintendent of Bandipora on Sunday reviewed the security situation of J&K's district Bandipora ahead of the third Assembly polls.

An official said that during the meeting, SSP Bandipora provided detailed instructions on the duties and responsibilities to be undertaken by the officers, focusing on the security scenario in the district, law and order maintenance, and handling terrorism-related challenges.

He said that the briefing emphasised the importance of coordination and effective response to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming elections.

During the briefing senior officers of CAPF also addressed the participating officers. They provided further insights and guidance on the duties to be performed during the election period.

The briefing saw active participation, with several queries and issues raised by the attending officers. SSP Bandipora addressed these concerns

and assured full cooperation from the District Police to support the smooth execution of responsibilities by the deployed forces.

The session was attended by Adhoc COs of CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, as well as Company Commanders of the CAPF contingents who had arrived for election duties in the district, alongside other officers from the District Police.