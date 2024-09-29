Wiggle Butt Academy Celebrates Fear Free Certification For Entire Training Staff

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A leading dog training & behavior consulting business near Dallas, Texas, proudly announces that every trainer has successfully earned Fear Free Certification.

- Nicole KohanskiPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wiggle Butt Academy , a leading dog training and behavior consulting business serving the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, is proud to announce that every trainer on its team has successfully earned their Fear Free Certification. This important milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to offering kind, humane, and effective training methods based on positive reinforcement.Fear Free Certification is a globally recognized program designed to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in animals during veterinary visits, grooming, and training. By becoming Fear Free Certified, the trainers at Wiggle Butt Academy are equipped with the latest techniques to create a safe, supportive, and enjoyable environment for every dog and pet owner.“At Wiggle Butt Academy, we believe that building trust and positive relationships with dogs is the foundation of any successful training program,” said Nicole Kohanski , founder of Wiggle Butt Academy.“With our Fear Free Certification, we are taking this commitment even further by ensuring that every interaction with your dog is based on kindness, respect, and understanding.” Nicole has personally achieved Fear Free Elite status.For years, Wiggle Butt Academy has been known for its dedication to providing force-free, pain-free training methods that emphasize communication and positive outcomes. The company offers a variety of services, including puppy classes, manners training, and specialized programs like nosework, all designed to strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners.About Wiggle Butt Academy:Located in Plano, Texas and serving the DFW Metroplex, Wiggle Butt Academy is a trusted leader in the field of dog training and behavior consultation. Specializing in positive reinforcement and evidence-based methods, the company offers group classes, private training, and consultations to help dogs and their owners achieve lasting success. Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to have achieved 100% Fear Free Certification for its entire training team, ensuring a compassionate, humane approach to dog training.For media inquiries, please contact:Nicole Kohanski214-210-2695...

