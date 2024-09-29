BMBL Investor Alert: A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Bumble Inc. (BMBL) - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas against Bumble Inc. (“Bumble”) (NASDAQ: BMBL ) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bumble securities between November 7, 2023 and August 7, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”) The lead plaintiff deadline is November 25, 2024.

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at ...

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Bumble's consumer market, resulting in Defendants' confidence that the relaunch of the Bumble app, its associated marketing campaign, and the connected revamp of Bumble's Premium Plus subscription tier would boost Bumble's growth through an expanded user base and increased revenue per paid user in the second half of the year.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Bumble investors may, no later than November 25, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Bumble investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

