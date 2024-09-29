Visible Tank Vape And Silky-Smooth Vapor: Ihit Pro Ceramic Heating Technology Featured At Intertabac, Highlighting Unique Advantages With Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHit's atomization collaborated with several brand partners to showcase products utilizing the iHit Solo and iHit Pro ceramic coil heating solutions at the InterTabac in Germany.



The display received praise from European distributors and partners, who marveled at the "remarkable advancements of ceramic coil technology. The sweetness and aroma retention of e-liquids is on par with that of mesh cotton coils. Coupled with the unique, refined vapor produced by ceramic coil, this will change end-users' expectations for their vaping experience in the future."

The iHit ceramic coil heating solutions offer several key experiential advantages:

1. Long Lifespan: This advanced ceramic heating technology provides a longer lifespan and is a healthier, safer option. The high-density heating mesh heating film used in the iHit ceramic coils allows it to withstand higher temperatures than mesh cotton coils, effectively reducing the release of harmful substances to nearly 0%.

2. Silky Vapor: The ceramic heating base produces a silky-smooth vapor, enhancing the overall quality of the vaping experience. Vaping a quality E-cigarette can be compared to savoring fine wine, with its complex layers of aroma and texture that are reminiscent of a high-quality red wine, as opposed to the overly sweet and artificial flavors typical of carbonated drinks.

This technology offers market consumers an authentic and enhanced vaping experience at the same cost. Some clients have noted that after European users grow accustomed to the flavor provided by the ceramic coil, they often struggle to revert to the taste of mesh cotton coils.

3. Visible Tank: Ceramic coil technology attains a 95% e-liquid utilization rate, leading to a fully visible E-liquid tank that epitomizes the principle of "safe visibility" in vaping. This design not only boosts user satisfaction but also supports a stylish and contemporary look to the device.



iHit Solo:

- Type: Single Ceramic Coil Solution

- Pod Capacity: < 10ML Pod Kit / 2 -12 mL Disposable

- Power Range: 5.5 - 11W

- TPM: 7 - 13 mg/puff

- Nicotine Delivery: Evenly released with every puff

- Advantages: Fully atomized for excellent flavor reproduction, ensuring a healthier and delicate vaping experience.

iHit Pro:

- Type: World's Smallest Ceramic Coil with Twin-Mesh Heating Film Solution

- Pod Capacity: Open Pod System

- Power Range: 13/18W

- TPM: 13 mg/puff

- Advantages: Small size with high power burst & switchable power modes. Elevated TPM release, providing a robust and flavorful vaping experience.

iHit is an innovative heating integration technology launched by SMISS, and shares the same vision: Leading the global intelligent atomization manufacturing and accelerate the world's shift to healthy life.

Hit Every Puff!

Website:

