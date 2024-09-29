16 Companies Pick Candidates For Over 1,000 Jobs At Delhi Job Fair: IT Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Sixteen companies shortlisted candidates against more than 1,000 job openings in their respective companies at a job fair organised by the National Institute of and Information (NIELIT) here, the IT informed on Sunday.

Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT, said that at least 6,000 offer letters have been given in the job fairs organised by NIELIT across the country last year and the number is set to increase this year.

“The job fairs empower our skilled students to secure fulfilling careers, contribute to the growth of organisations and fuel economic progress,” said Tripathi. He hailed the efforts of team NIELIT Delhi for successfully organising the job fair.

More than 1,300 candidates had registered for the job fair - 'Yuva Rojgar Mela' - that was organised in the national capital.

Leading companies like Tech Mahindra, Paytm, Frankfinn (Shavsi Global Services), Axis Bank, Hinduja Housing Finance, Access Health Care, Card Expertise India Pvt Ltd, Ebix Cash, I Process, PNB Metlife, Siddhi Infonet+Sony and others participated in the job fair, informed the ministry.

The job fair represents NIELIT's unwavering commitment to providing holistic support to its students, including but not limited to their capacity building, fostering skill development, and providing placement support.

NIELIT said it remains committed to organising more such placement opportunities in the coming years.

Over the years, NIELIT has firmly established itself as a premier institution in the field of Information, Electronics, and Communication Technology (IECT) and emerging technologies.

The institute has over 52 own or extension centres and more than 8,000 training partners across the country.