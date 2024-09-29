Kangana Ranaut Gifts Self New Luxury Car After Selling Mumbai Bungalow - Know The Price

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has gifted herself a new Range Rover worth ₹3 crore after selling her Pali Hill bungalow for ₹32 crore. Earlier this month, Kangana sold her Mumbai bungalow, which she had used as an office for her production house "Manikarnika Films" for ₹32 crore.

The official Instagram account of Land Rover Modi Motors shared a series of pictures of the BJP MP with her new ride and wrote:“Congratulations to the Queen of Bollywood, Ms. Kangana Ranaut, on her stunning new ride - Range Rover!! From ruling the silver screen to conquering the roads in style, you always know how to make a statement. This powerhouse deserves nothing less than the best! Here's to cruising in luxury and making every journey as bold and fearless as you are."

| Kangana Ranaut is 'an asset for Congress': Netizens react

Kangana, who was wearing a white salwar-kameez in the photos, also shared the frame with her nephew Ashwatthama. She was holding 'aarti ki thali' to perform the traditional puja of the car.

About Land Rover Autobiography

Land Rover's Range Rover Autobiography LWB is a 5-seater luxury car with advanced features and off-road capabilities. It costs ₹3.81 crore in Mumbai.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's pictures with her new Range Rover here:| More trouble for Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' after Shiromani Committee demands

Her upcoming movie "Emergency ", co-produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, was scheduled to release in cinemas on September 6.

However, the movie's release has been delayed due to certification issues. The biographical political thriller continues to be embroiled in controversies and backlash from several Sikh groups.

“With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience," Kangana had written in X post.

| 'I take my words back...,' says Kangana Ranaut withdrawing her farm law remarks

Recently, Kangana made headlines for her remarks on farmers and her demand for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed following prolonged farmer protests.

She later issued an apology and expressed "regret" over her statement.