One Wounded As Russian Forces Shell Blahovishchenske In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled the village of Blahovishchenske in the Kherson region this afternoon, wounding a man.

The region's military administration said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"One hour ago, the Russian shelled the village of Blahovishchenske with artillery. A 45-year-old local resident suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The ambulance team helped him at the scene. The man refused hospitalization," the administration said.

In Kherson, the Russian army again attacked public with a drone, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said .

"For the second time today, terrorists dropped explosives on public transport from a drone. This time, Minibus No. 5 belonging to the Khersonkomuntransservis municipal enterprise came under attack. People were lucky again - neither the driver nor the passengers were injured. The back window of the bus was broken," the post reads.

On September 29, a 56-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel after the Russians dropped explosives from a drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.