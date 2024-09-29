One Wounded As Russian Forces Shell Blahovishchenske In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Blahovishchenske in the Kherson region this afternoon, wounding a man.
The region's military administration said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
"One hour ago, the Russian army shelled the village of Blahovishchenske with artillery. A 45-year-old local resident suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. The ambulance team helped him at the scene. The man refused hospitalization," the administration said.
In Kherson, the Russian army again attacked public transport with a drone, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said .
"For the second time today, terrorists dropped explosives on public transport from a drone. This time, Minibus No. 5 belonging to the Khersonkomuntransservis municipal enterprise came under attack. People were lucky again - neither the driver nor the passengers were injured. The back window of the bus was broken," the post reads.
On September 29, a 56-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel after the Russians dropped explosives from a drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.
