Hezbollah Confirms That An Israeli Strike Killed A Top Official, The 7Th Such Death In Recent Days

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said Sunday it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an as the Lebanese group was reeling from a string of devastating blows and the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, was killed on Saturday.

Hezbollah confirmed his death, making him the seventh senior Hezbollah leader assassinated in Israeli in a little over a week.

They include founding members who had survived assasination attempts or detention for decades.

The Israeli occupation military said it carried out another airstrike on Beirut later on Sunday, with details to follow.

Hezbollah had earlier confirmed that Ali Karaki, another senior commander, died in Friday's airstrike that killed Nasrallah.

The Israeli occupation military had earlier said that Karaki was killed in the airstrike, which targeted an underground compound in Beirut where Nasrallah and other senior Hezbollah figures were meeting.

The occupation military said at least 20 other Hezbollah militants were killed in the airstrike, including two close associates of Nasrallah, one of whom was in charge of his security detail.

Hezbollah has also been targeted by an unprecedented attack by Israel using exploding pagers and walkie-talkies.

A wave of Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon has killed at least 1,030 people - including 156 women and 87 children - in less than two weeks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been driven from their homes in Lebanon by the lastest airstrikes.

The government estimates that around 250,000 are in shelters, with three to four times as many staying with friends or relatives, or camping out on the streets, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin told The Associated Press.

Hezbollah has continued to fire rockets and missiles into northern Israel, but most have been intercepted or fallen in open areas.

No Israelis have been killed since the latest wave of strikes on top Hezbollah leaders began on Sept. 20.

Kaouk was a veteran member of Hezbollah going back to the 1980s and served as Hezbollah's military commander in southern Lebanon during the 2006 war with Israel.

He often appeared in local media, where he would comment on politics and security developments, and he gave eulogies at the funerals of senior militants.

The United States had announced sanctions against him in 2020.