Al Asayl Exhibition 2024 kicks off at Expo Al Dhaid with over 250 equestrian and falconry companies and brands

The third edition of the "Al Asayl Exhibition 2024" kicked off yesterday, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid. Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event saw a strong turnout of visitors, captivating both amateur and enthusiasts of hunting and equestrian sports.

This year’s edition of the exhibition, which will run until September 29, features over 250 companies and brands in the fields of horse, camel, and falcon supplies, showcasing the latest equestrian and falconry products and innovations.

The exhibition was inaugurated by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah. He was accompanied by H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival and Director of Expo Al Dhaid. Several officials from government entities in the city of Al Dhaid were also in attendance.

After the opening ceremony, attendees toured the exhibition, where they explored the diverse stands and pavilions. They received insights from exhibitors regarding the innovative products on display that feature the latest technologies and supplies pertinent to horse and camel care, alongside hunting, equestrian, and falconry equipment. Visitors had also the opportunity to take part in some of the various heritage activities and events featured by the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed the Chamber’s commitment to invigorating diverse economic sectors in the Central and Eastern regions, including tourism, hospitality, and trade.

He noted that the Chamber's sponsorship of the "Al Asayl Exhibition” reflects its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at enhancing the sustainability of traditional sports while preserving the UAE's rich cultural heritage.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said that Al Asayl Exhibition is one of the flagship events in Expo Centre Sharjah’s annual agenda. He affirmed the exhibition’s significance in highlighting the UAE's rich heritage and supporting industries associated with hunting and equestrian sports.

The exhibition offers an important platform for national companies and entrepreneurs to showcase their latest products and services focused on the care of purebred animals, thereby enhancing their growth and market expansion potential.

Furthermore, it provides traditional sports enthusiasts with an opportunity to acquire the latest equipment and supplies in equestrian, camel, and falcon care products, in addition to exploring breeding techniques, essential stable equipment, and animal transport gear.

Visitors can also gain valuable insights into the best practices adopted in the breeding and care of purebred animals through the series of specialised activities and educational workshops featured by the exhibition.

Spanning across a plot area of around 700 square meters, the Al Asayl Exhibition 2024 hosts a series of innovative events, giving this year's edition a distinctive edge.

One of highlights is the Falcon Auction making its debut at Expo Al Dhaid. The event is anticipated to see a strong attendance and competitive bidding among purebred Arabian falcons’ owners and enthusiasts from within the UAE and the gulf region.

The exhibition continues to welcome visitors daily from 11 AM to 10 PM, with extended hours on Fridays from 3 PM to 11 PM.





