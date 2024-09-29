Pidilite Ventures Invests INR 50 Million in Wify - a Leading Home Improvement and Maintenance Platform

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th September, 2024 – Pidilite Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (Pidilite Ventures), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pidilite Industries Limited (Pidilite), announced an investment of INR 50 Million in Wify (Installco Wify Technology Private Limited), a home improvement and maintenance services platform. This pre-Series A round was led by Capria and Mount Judi Ventures, with participation from Blume Ventures.



Wify specializes in delivering B2B2C home improvement and maintenance services, prioritizing quality and consistency through the training of adept tradespeople dedicated to enhancing the reputation of home improvement brands. They offer a full-stack solution, from workflow management to after-sales support, for brands and consumers. Their clientele spans across home improvement retailers, e-commerce giants, interior design services, water solutions, audio and electronics, flooring solutions, and home furniture services.



Commenting on the investment, Mr. Sanket Parekh, Director at Pidilite Ventures, said, “At Pidilite Ventures, our strategy centers on investing in opportunities that resonate with our areas of interest. India’s home improvement sector has experienced rapid growth and holds significant future potential. We are happy to back Wify and be a part of their growth story. Wify’s innovative approach and dedication to superior home improvement services will benefit the customers.”



The investment from this round will fuel Wify's growth, enabling them to enhance their tech stack, expand services, and strengthen their market position.



Vikram Sharma, Co-founder, Wify, said “This investment will accelerate our mission to be a key contributor to the #ViksitBharat vision, empowering millions of tradesmen in the home improvement industry while serving both brands and households. We are really excited by this, and looking forward to leveraging Pidilite's invaluable expertise and experience in this industry"







