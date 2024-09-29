Spacex rocket launches to retrieve astronauts from ISS

(MENAFN) A SpaceX rocket launched on Saturday with two passengers to retrieve two American astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for several months, as reported by NASA.



The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:17 p.m. (1717 GMT), carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov to the ISS.



This mission, Crew-9, includes two empty seats for Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been on the ISS for months due to complications with their Boeing-designed Starliner spacecraft.



NASA chief Bill Nelson congratulated the teams on X, stating, "Congrats to NASA and SpaceX on a successful launch. We live in an exciting period of exploration and innovation in the stars."



Wilmore and Williams, originally scheduled for an eight-day mission, had their stay extended after propulsion issues necessitated a reevaluation of their return plans. NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free acknowledged the unique situation, thanking SpaceX for its support and adaptability.



After thorough assessments of the Starliner's reliability, the launch was delayed from mid-August to late September, with further postponements due to Hurricane Helene.



The SpaceX Dragon vessel is set to dock with the ISS on Sunday at approximately 2130 GMT, allowing for a handover before the return journey. Crew-9 plans to conduct 200 scientific experiments during their five-month mission.



MENAFN29092024000045016755ID1108727037