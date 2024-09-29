Sub-Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: A.P, Chattisgarh, Bengal, Kerala Win On Day 7

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 29 (IANS) Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Bengal, and Kerala Hockey secure victories in their respective matches on Day 7 of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Comple.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 4-3, in a Pool A clash. Kalyan Ganja (12'), Devatha Yashwant (41'), Shaik Irfan (50') and Poola Balaji (58') were on target for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Ayush Kalura (15'), Govind Singh (22'), and Vishal Kumar (48) scored for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In a Pool B fixture, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Rajasthan, 6-3. Abhishek Yadav (7', 51', 52') scored three goals while Liyansh Sarthi (6'), Captain Aanand Kumar Suryavanshi (20') and Lavi Manikpuri (43') also contributed for Chhattisgarh. Tanveer Singh (44',45') and Sachin Choudhary (31') were the scorers for Rajasthan.

In Pool C, Hockey Bengal defeated Telangana Hockey, 2-1. Aman Kumar Thakur (14') and Captain Karan Shaw (44') ensured the victory for Hockey Bengal while Sujeet Rajbhar (34') scored the sole goal for Telangana Hockey.

In the final clash of the day, Kerala Hockey defeated Assam Hockey, 9-2. For Kerala, Ashin MA was clinical (19', 21', 24', 49') as he scored four goals. Kolnati Ram (11', 16'), Ekka Jiwan (3'), Aditya Lakra (46') and Nidhin T (52') also found the back of the net. Saddique Ahmed (13') and Jensing Bey (38') scored the only goals for Assam.

Following the day's results, the quarter-final matchups are set. Uttar Pradesh Hockey will face Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha will go up against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Haryana will clash with Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh will battle it out with Hockey Punjab, on Monday.