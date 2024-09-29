Netanyahu warns of Israel's reach following Hezbollah Leader's assassination

(MENAFN) Prime warned in a televised address on Saturday that the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon demonstrates that no location in the Middle East is beyond Israel's reach.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Nasrallah in a bombing of an underground facility in Beirut, a fact subsequently confirmed by Hezbollah.



Netanyahu issued a warning to Iran, referring to it as the “ayatollahs’ regime,” stating that Israel will respond to any threats against it. He emphasized, “Those who strike at us, we will strike at them. There is nowhere in Iran or the Middle East beyond the reach of the long arm of Israel, and today you know how true that is.”



He added that Nasrallah's death sends a clear message to Hamas, stating, “The more that Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar realizes that Hezbollah is no longer coming to save him, the greater the chances for the return of our hostages.”



However, Netanyahu cautioned Israelis about the challenges ahead, calling the coming days “difficult” and labeling the situation a “historical turning point.” Sources from ABC News indicated that the IDF may be planning a ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.





