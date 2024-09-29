Amir Issues Decree Inviting Shura Council For Fourth Ordinary Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Sunday the Decree No. (71) of 2024 inviting the Shura Council to convene the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the 53rd annual session, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The Decree is effective from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.