Seromyx Systems And Acrobiosystems Announce Strategic Collaboration On Comprehensive Functional Profiling Of Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, Del., Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeromYx Systems, a cutting-edge immunology company, and ACROBiosystems, an innovative provider for life science solutions and tools, are excited to announce the release of their joint study on the comprehensive functional profiling of approved anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). The collaboration leverages SeromYx's advanced biophysical and cellular Fc-effector function and ACROBiosystems' recombinant human full-length CD20 virus-like particles (VLPs) to provide new insights into the potential drivers of therapeutic safety and efficacy of anti-CD20 mAbs.

CD20, a critical target for treating B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases, is selectively expressed on B-cells, allowing for effective B-cell depletion while preserving long-term immune memory. The study compared the biophysical binding and immune effector functions of Rituximab (RTX), Ofatumumab (OFA), and Obinutuzumab (OBZ), providing a detailed analysis of their mechanisms of action.

"This study not only reinforces the importance of comprehensive Fc effector profiling as a critical tool for all mAbs in development, ensuring a deeper understanding of safety and efficacy mechanisms, but also has implications for the development of new anti-CD20 mAbs," says Lenny Moise, VP of Research, at SeromYx.

Robust binding profiles and distinct Fc-effector functions of the anti-CD20 mAbs were observed throughout the study. Notably, the collaboration discovered new Fc-effector functions, including antibody-dependent neutrophil and eosinophil phagocytosis activities. These findings broaden the understanding of how these mAbs engage with immune cells, potentially influencing their efficacy in various clinical settings. "This collaborative study together with SeromYx represents a significant step in exploring the expansive applications of our human CD20 full-length VLP. We are excited to see how our full-length transmembrane proteins contribute to a greater understanding of antibody drug efficacy, driving forward innovations in the field of immunology and more," stated John Miao, Senior VP at ACROBiosystems.

About SeromYx Systems

SeromYx Systems leverages high-throughput cell and bead-based assays, coupled with machine learning computational analysis, to advance the design and development of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. By profiling the functional interactions between antibodies and innate immune cells, the company enables biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies with precision. SeromYx Systems' platform provides one of the most comprehensive Fc effector function profiling to help identify antibody functions for targeting pathogens, infected cells, or tumors.

SeromYx Systems offers an extensive suite of biophysical and functional assays to support the entire lifecycle of monoclonal antibody development, from candidate selection to IND and CMC filing. With a GCLP-certified platform and robust data interpretation, SeromYx Systems is a trusted partner in the development of monoclonal therapies that address critical health challenges and unmet medical needs.

About ACROBiosystems

ACROBiosystems is a subsidiary of ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080), which is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises several subsidiaries such as A CROBiosystems, b ioSeedin, C ondense Capital, and ACRO D iagnostics.

ACROBiosystems is dedicated to helping overcome challenges with innovative tools and solutions from discovery to the clinic. By consistently adapting to new regulatory challenges and guidelines, the company delivers solutions, whether comes through recombinant proteins, antibodies, assay kits, GMP-grade reagents, or custom services. ACROBiosystems empowers scientists and engineers dedicated to innovation to simplify and accelerate the development of new, better, and more affordable medicines.

