Acclaimed Singer Marla Malvins Unveils Covers Of Recent Hit Singles 'Big Dawgs' And 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Big Dawgs by Marla Malvins

Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido by Marla Malvins

Love Me Like You Do by Marla Malvins

French-American Marla Malvins makes headlines with powerful renditions of Hanumankind's 'Big Dawgs' and Karol G's 'Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.

- VIKI Publishing® Team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music, a San Francisco-based label, and co-artist Vin Cooper, Marla Malvins released covers of Hanumankind's viral hip-hop/rap single "Big Dawgs" and Karol G's trending Latin pop hit "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido."

Marla Malvins has garnered a global following with her impressive multilingual cover songs, including hits like "Calm Down," "Unstoppable," "One Night in Dubai," "Always Remember Us This Way," "Gasolina," "Bilionera," "Titanium," "Rockabye," "Love Nwantiti," "Skyfall," "Havana," "Bad Habits," "Enjoy Enjaami," "Billie Jean," "Copines," "Djadja," "Pookie," "Gangnam Style," "Touch It," "Jalebi Baby," "Pasoori," "Flowers," "Jai Ho!," "Kaavaalaa," "Locked Out of Heaven," "Kurchi Madathapetti," "Bailando," "Let Me Love You," and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." In addition, her original compositions like "Hope," "Espoir," "Vikitopia," "Haters Gonna Hate," "Sojugada Sooju Mallige," "Sojugada Divya Yatra," "Sojugada Deiveega Payanam," "Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique," "No One Is Perfect," "Bharavase," "Laisse-les Détester," and "Sojugada (Una Devoción Divina)" have cultivated a devoted fan base.

Marla's "Big Dawgs" and "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" are now available for streaming on major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, JioSaavn, Resso, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Line Music Japan, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Pandora, and more.

The original "Big Dawgs" is a song by Indian rapper Hanumankind, released in July 2024 under Universal Music India. The music video, featuring Hanumankind performing inside a classic carnival attraction known as the "well of death," went viral on social media and gained international acclaim.

The original "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" (transl. "If I Had Met You Before") is a song by Colombian singer Karol G. It was released in June 2024 through Bichota Records and Interscope. The song's lyrics reflect on the idea of missed opportunities and the wonders of what could have been if she had met her love interest sooner.

Look forward to Marla's upcoming releases, including a French version of 'Vikitopia' titled 'Danse Cherie Danse,' as well as covers of Sia's 'Cheap Thrills,' Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do,' Alan Walker's 'Faded,' Maluma's 'Felices Los 4,' and Masked Wolf's 'Astronaut in the Ocean.'

Stay connected with Marla Malvins on social media and YouTube. Follow Marla Malvins on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook to stay up to date on her latest news and releases:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Fans can also subscribe to Marla Malvins' official YouTube artist channel and VEVO channel to get notified of her upcoming singles:

Official Artist Channel:

Official VEVO Channel: VEVO

Marla Malvins is signed with VIKI Publishing® Music, a creative hub where ideas come to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more. Stay updated on the latest news from VIKI Publishing® Music, and follow Marla Malvins on Spotify here. Show your support for Marla by becoming a patron on her Patreon platform, where you can gain early access to all her upcoming music and exclusive free merchandise at Marla Malvins' Patreon . You can also buy Marla a coffee at:

Follow VIKI Publishing®:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Subscribe to the VIKI Publishing® Official YouTube Channel to receive notifications for all upcoming releases. Learn more about VIKI Publishing® at .

Vinay Shankar

VIKI Publishing® Music

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Hanumankind - Big Dawgs Cover by Marla Malvins (Lyric Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.