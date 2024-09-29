Hundreds gather in Paris to advocate for women's rights to abortion worldwide

(MENAFN) On Saturday, hundreds gathered in Paris to advocate for women's rights to abortion worldwide, just six months after France became the first nation to enshrine the right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy in its constitution. This protest, organized by various civil society groups, coincided with International Safe Abortion Day and aimed to raise awareness about the importance of accessible abortion services. Demonstrators highlighted the need for broader and easier access to abortion in France, criticizing recent budget cuts, staff shortages, and the closures of abortion clinics and maternity wards, which they argue create additional hurdles for women seeking these essential services.



Sarah Durocher, the president of France’s not-for-profit family planning services, spoke about the challenges faced by women in accessing abortion services, noting that many have to travel to other regions to obtain the necessary medical care. She described the process as an “obstacle course,” emphasizing that these barriers are detrimental to women's health and autonomy. The protest underscored the need for systemic changes to ensure that all women can access abortion safely and without undue hardship.



Attendee Thibault Thomas, 28, shared his personal motivation for joining the protest, citing the ongoing trial of a man who confessed to drugging his wife to facilitate her repeated rape by multiple men while she was unconscious. He pointed to the trial as reflective of a broader societal issue regarding women's rights and safety in France. “There’s a mood in France, a particular context with the Mazan trial,” he noted, referencing the small Provence town where the horrific incidents occurred. This trial has sparked public outrage and discussions about consent, women’s rights, and the legal system's role in protecting vulnerable individuals.



The demonstration in Paris serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for reproductive rights and the importance of safeguarding these rights in the face of political and social challenges. As advocates continue to fight for better access to abortion and reproductive healthcare, the event highlighted both the progress made in France and the work still needed to ensure that all women can make choices about their bodies without facing barriers or discrimination.

